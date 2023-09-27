Black communities often faced danger accessing green spaces in Jim Crow era

The Negro Motorist's Green Book was published annually during the Jim Crow era, between 1937 to 1967, to inform Black communities what locations they could safely visit or travel to across the country, at a time when being in a racially segregated space could mean arrest, assault or even death.

In recent years, Cleveland State professor and historian Mark Souther created the Green Book Cleveland online database to highlight safe spaces Black communities visited during that time period.

Ideastream environmental reporter Zaria Johnson recently focused on what welcoming outdoor spaces there were for Black people during this time, looking at spaces like On-Erie Beach in Lorain, and Stonibrook in Peninsula.

We'll discuss the project on Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Also in this hour, we'll discuss Playhouse Square's big unveiling this week of new marquees, with a free outdoor party after a year of work.

The theater district will be alive with music, capped with a performance by singer Andy Grammer and then a demonstration of the technology behind the $10 million marquees. There are other changes coming to the theater district, which is also home to Ideastream Public Media.

Our Kabir Bhatia spoke with Playhouse Square CEO Craig Hassall about everything happening along Euclid Avenue.

Guests:

-Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Mark Souther, Ph.D., Historian & Director, Center for Public History + Digital Humanities, Cleveland State University, Cleveland State University

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Craig Hassell, CEO, Playhouse Square