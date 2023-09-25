Akron Civic Commons project targets several public spaces for reimagining and investment

In many American cities during the 20th century, populations boomed and industries flourished, but along with that growth for some communities, others experienced disinvestment and a loss of access to public services and green spaces.

One illustration of that problem is the fact that some highways and high traffic corridors have severed residential neighborhoods from parks, trails and waterways.

In an attempt to remedy some of those historic wrongs, several cities have been selected as sites for massive public and private sector investment. This transformation is referred to as “civic commons.”

In Akron, three public spaces are being targeted in a new civic commons project, including the Civic Gateway, near Lock 2, Lock 4, the Akron Civic Theater, the Ohio & Erie Canal Park, which includes green space connected to the towpath trail, and Summit Lake, which is a lake located just two miles south of Downtown Akron.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the Akron Civic Commons project.

Representatives from two of the organizations heading up the investment projects, the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition and The Knight Foundation will join us as well as a community leader from the Summit Lake Community Development Corporation.

To close the program, we’ll learn about the inaugural Multicultural Women's Health Fair & Empowerment Expo, organized by the MetroHealth System and the Vernon Family Foundation.

The expo will offer free health screenings, a job fair and other services specifically aimed at the health needs of women of color.

GUESTS:

- Dan Rice, President and CEO, Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition

- Kyle Kutuchief, Akron Program Director, The Knight Foundation

- Grace Hudson, Chair, Summit Lake Community Development Corporation

- Airica Steed, MD, President and CEO, The MetroHealth System

- Victory Rose Vernon, Doctor of Ministry, the Vernon Family Foundation