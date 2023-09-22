Cleveland goes after landlords for not following lead-safe law

Cleveland leaders are cracking down on landlords, especially out-of-state landlords, who don't take action to make their properties lead safe. This week they announced charges against 50 property owners. Cleveland passed the lead-safe law in 2019 and all rentals built before 1978 were to be certified with the city as lead-safe by March 2023.

Activists seeking to protect trees in Cudell Commons Park won a restraining order this week that will keep the chainsaws away for the time being. Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo issued the order as residents seek to force changes in plans for a new Cleveland Metropolitan School District elementary school on park land. They say they're not opposed to the school, but want it to coexist with the trees.

Akron City Council is wrestling with how to provide security in its parks. Two young people have been shot in the city’s parks over the summer, including a 7-year-old at a youth football game.

Council’s public safety committee met this week to discuss possible solutions.

A panel of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission, met this week and postponed a decision on whether to drill in state parks.

Oil and gas companies are eyeing Salt Fork State Park and Wolf Run State Park near Cambridge and Zepernick Wildlife Area in Columbiana County and Valley Run Wildlife Area in Carroll County exploration.

And, the Rock Hall booted its co-founder from the board of directors this week.

Jann Wenner, who also co-founded “Rolling Stone” magazine made comments deemed sexist and racist to the New York Times. Wenner was being interviewed about his new book, “The Masters.”

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Ken Schneck, Editor, The Buckeye Flame

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV