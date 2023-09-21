Inamori Ethics Prize winner shares dangers journalists face exposing the truth

According to the Council of Europe human rights organization, and their Safety of Journalists Platform, at least 15 media workers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched an offensive in that country in February of 2022.

Additionally, the National Union of Journalists recently claimed that Russia has been intentionally targeting journalists who are covering the conflict.

The dangers faced by journalists and what kind of ramifications that potential violence has on free speech is at the center of this year's Inamori Ethics Prize. The ethics prize is handed out each year by the Inamori Center for Ethics and Excellence at Case Western Reserve University.

This year, the recipient is Ukrainian journalist Myroslava Gongadze, who has been called "a journalist of tremendous integrity" by CWRU President Eric Kaler.

Myroslava was born in raised in Ukraine, has experienced personal tragedy at the hands of Ukrainian leaders because of her journalistic endeavors, and now serves as Voice of America’s first Eastern Europe Chief.

To kick off Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we'll talk to Myroslava, and learn more about her story as well as the Inamori Center for Ethics and Excellence.

Later in the hour we'll learn look at how climate change is affecting local communities, and how those communities are forming climate action plans. Recently the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency held several feedback sessions regarding their Climate Action Plan.

To close the hour, another episode of our music podcast Shuffle, this time featuring Ngina Fayola.

GUESTS:

- Shannon French, Inamori Professor in Ethics, Director of the Inamori International Center for Ethics and Excellence, Case Western Reserve University

- Myroslava Gongadze, Journalist and Inamori Ethics Prize Winner

- Grace Galucci, CEO & Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

- Michele Colopy, Executive Director, LEED For Pollinators; Representitve, Akron Environmental Justice Coalition

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Ngina Fayola, Musician

