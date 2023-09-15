Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett to retire after tumultuous two years on the job

Akron Police Chief Steven Mylett didn't last long. He'll step down at the end of this year, before new Mayor Shammas Malik takes office.

His tenure saw the police shooting death of Jayland Walker, a Black man who was unarmed at the time he was shot. A grand jury declined to indict the officers, but voters overwhelmingly demanded the creation of a civilian police oversight board, which is just beginning its work.

Letters to state officials urging the approval of fracking for natural gas in state parks were signed by people who say they have no idea how their names got on those letters.

The Ohio Attorney General is now investigating. Akron schools may need to make cuts, and ask the public for more money, in the very near future. Finances don't look great.

New guidance by the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland regarding LGBTQ+ students and parishioners is drawing criticism. And the historic Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse is now privately owned. A car dealer and a jewelry designer teamed up to buy it.

We'll cover those stories and more on Friday’s "Sound of Ideas Reporter’s Roundtable" with reporters Conor Morris and Kabir Bhatia, as well as Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler in Columbus.

GUESTS:

- Conor Morris, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Kabir Bhatia, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

