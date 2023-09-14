Investigation finds Ohio BMV issued nearly 200,000 license suspensions last year due to debt

Having a drivers license suspended can prevent someone from going to work, or accessing medical care or food. Last year, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles issued nearly 200,000 license suspensions for debt-related reasons, including failing to pay court fines or missing child support payments.

That's according to a recent investigation by the Marshall Project Cleveland and WEWS News 5.

They found that Ohio is one of 23 states that suspends licenses for failure to pay fees and fines, and its an outlier compared to our region.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by talking to the reporters of this investigation about the issue of license suspensions.

Later in this hour, we'll feature a documentary that's airing in this week's Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival about a prison marathon.

And, we'll hear the next installment of our music podcast, Shuffle.

Guests:

-Tara Morgan, Investigative Reporter, News 5

-Mark Puente, Staff Writer, Marshall Project Cleveland

-Christine Yoo, Filmmaker, "26.2 TO LIFE"

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host, "Shuffle" & "All Things Considered," Ideastream Public Media

-Ri Rosecrans, Singer-songwriter