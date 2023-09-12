Parishes, schools run by Catholic Diocese of Cleveland are barred from LGBTQ+ expression

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland recently announced a new policy on LGBTQ+ expression at the parishes and schools that it runs, which includes 79 elementary schools and five high schools.

The policy, which was approved last month and went into effect last week, lists new rules including barring students and staff from undergoing gender-affirming care or using preferred pronouns. It prohibits same-sex couples to attend school dances, and bars staff and students from celebrating LGBTQ pride.

The diocese said in a statement that the policy formalizes "existing guidance and practice" and is in response to "societal trends."

Local LGBTQ nonprofits have criticized the diocese's decision. The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland called the policy's rhetoric quote "harmful."

Ideastream Public Media education reporter Conor Morris has been reporting on this story and joins Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" to break down what's in this policy, who it applies to, and discuss the community's reaction.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the Biden administration's attempt to negotiate drug prices for Medicare patients.

And, we'll hear a conversation with Rock Hall inductee Herb Alpret, who is performing at Playhouse Square on Sept. 17.

Guests:

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-John Corlett, President & Executive Director, Center for Community Solutions

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Herb Alpert, Musician & Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee

