Immigrant entrepreneurs share their experiences and discuss support here in Northeast Ohio

The immigration process can be long, complex, and trying. That’s also true for the process of starting a business. Even with those complexities, there are some folks in Northeast Ohio who have recently done both.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to a few immigrants about their experiences of not only coming into this country, but also being an entrepreneur.

One woman started her own catering service that provides a feeling a home to individuals who immigrated from Africa. Another one of our guests has benefited from Global Cleveland’s “Global Entrepreneur In Residence” program.

We’ll learn more about the GEIR program, and why Global Cleveland wanted to launch a program specifically aimed at helping immigrant entrepreneurs.

Global Cleveland’s President and CEO will also preview some of the events happening during “Welcoming Week.”

Later in the program we’ll look back at some of the lesser-known elements of Cleveland’s soul scene.

Music journalist Carlo Wolff, along with James O’Hare, have published “Invisible Soul: Discovering Cleveland’s Underground Soul Scene.”

It’s a book that profiles artists, club owners, producers, and promoters who shaped Cleveland’s music scene in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, but never achieved national success.

We’ll also share some music from that era during the interview.

GUESTS:

- Aaron George, Founder, SupplyNow

- Joe Cimperman, President and CEO, Global Cleveland

- Esther Ngemba, Owner and Founder, Furahi: A Taste of Home

- Carlo Wolff and James O'Hare, Authors, "Invisible Soul: Discovering Cleveland's Underground Soul Scene"

