Many Northeast Ohio schools not equipped to handle late summer heat wave

The summer break is over, but a late-season heat wave persists, causing a number of local school districts to decide whether to keep schools open. Many schools lack air conditioning.

Parma remained closed due to the heat Wednesday, which was to be the first day of school. But Cleveland -- despite a lack of air conditioning in older buildings -- stayed open.

The issue has become more pronounced, even as some districts have decided to start school after Labor Day and as the effects of climate change intensify. This was the hottest summer ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere.

Climate change confronts all of us and organizations, governments and individuals are wrestling with a response to it. The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency continues to develop its climate action plan, even as some members disagree about the causes for climate change. The Port of Cleveland has developed the first Climate Action Plan for a port on the Great Lakes. It calls for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligning with federal targets.

When Ohio voters make their choices for congressional representatives next year, they will do so using the same maps that were used last year. The Ohio Supreme Court previously ruled the maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Groups that filed legal challenges to the maps this week asked the Ohio Supreme Court to dismiss the cases. The court granted the dismissal of the challenges yesterday.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Matt Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

