Sound of Ideas
The invasive spotted lanternfly is in Ohio and could impact crops

By Drew Maziasz,
Jay Shah
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A file photo from 2019 shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa.

Ohio is no stranger to invasive species. Gardeners have been battling the Japanese beetle for decades. The emerald ash borer has wreaked havoc on ash trees across the state.

Now, the spotted lanternfly is creeping across the state, and environmental experts are worried.

The winged pest has been moving west from states like Pennsylvania and New York, and has a taste for several crops that are grown here in Ohio, particularly grapes.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the dangers of the spotted lanternfly, and what you should do if you encounter one in the wild.

The Agriculture Inspection Manager from the Ohio Department of Agriculture will join us, along with a professor of entomology from Pennsylvania State University.

Later on in the program, we’ll look at what supports are out there for entrepreneurs of color.

We’ll speak with a pair of small business owners who have utilized programs from Jumpstart and Bounce to help get their ventures off the ground. Plus we’ll be joined by representatives from those organizations on how they’re specifically reaching out to communities of color in order to foster entrepreneurship.

Guests:
- Jonathan Shields, Agriculture Inspection Manager, Ohio Department of Agriculture
- Julie Urban, Ph.D., Associate Research Professor, Department of Entomology, Pennsylvania State University
- Asha Zayn, Director of the GROW program, Bounce Innovation Hub
- Jossi Rivera, Jossi's Bakery, Broadview Heights
- Richard Orr, Richard Orr's Catering
- Teleange Thomas, Chief Operating and Relationship Officer, JumpStart Inc

The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an associate producer for the "Sound of Ideas." A former WKSU news intern and freelance producer, she's a New Yorker at heart but making Ohio her home has been her best adventure so far.
See stories by Jay Shah
