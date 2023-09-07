The invasive spotted lanternfly is in Ohio and could impact crops

Ohio is no stranger to invasive species. Gardeners have been battling the Japanese beetle for decades. The emerald ash borer has wreaked havoc on ash trees across the state.

Now, the spotted lanternfly is creeping across the state, and environmental experts are worried.

The winged pest has been moving west from states like Pennsylvania and New York, and has a taste for several crops that are grown here in Ohio, particularly grapes.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the dangers of the spotted lanternfly, and what you should do if you encounter one in the wild.

The Agriculture Inspection Manager from the Ohio Department of Agriculture will join us, along with a professor of entomology from Pennsylvania State University.

Later on in the program, we’ll look at what supports are out there for entrepreneurs of color.

We’ll speak with a pair of small business owners who have utilized programs from Jumpstart and Bounce to help get their ventures off the ground. Plus we’ll be joined by representatives from those organizations on how they’re specifically reaching out to communities of color in order to foster entrepreneurship.

Guests:

- Jonathan Shields, Agriculture Inspection Manager, Ohio Department of Agriculture

- Julie Urban, Ph.D., Associate Research Professor, Department of Entomology, Pennsylvania State University

- Asha Zayn, Director of the GROW program, Bounce Innovation Hub

- Jossi Rivera, Jossi's Bakery, Broadview Heights

- Richard Orr, Richard Orr's Catering

- Teleange Thomas, Chief Operating and Relationship Officer, JumpStart Inc

