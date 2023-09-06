Political analyst says Ohio's days as a swing state are over

For generations, Ohio was the state to watch in presidential elections. It was a bellwether for how the nation would vote.

Ohio voters, dating back to the 1890's, had only failed to pick the president three times in 1944, 1960 and in 2020.

Since 2016 and the rise of President Trump, rather than reflect the nation as a whole, Ohio voters seem to have moved further and further to the right.

An exception to that trend was last month's defeat of Republican-led State Issue 1, which would have made it harder to amend the state constitution.

Its defeat by 14 points has some wondering whether Ohio is still purple.

"Don't bet on it," says political analyst and Ohio native Kyle Kondik in his recent article in Politico.

Kondik is the managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia and the author of "The Bellwether: How Ohio Picks the Presidents."

We'll talk to Kondik to start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later, we'll talk about how new DNA technologies are being used to help solve old crimes, and new ones. And we'll talk to Ideastream Senior Producer Justin Glanville about the final installment of the podcast, "Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case."

Guests:

-Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor, Sabato's Crystal Ball, University of Virginia's Center for Politics

-Justin Glanville, Senior Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Mary Weston, GOLD / Cold Case Unit Supervisor, Cuyahoga County

