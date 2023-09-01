Ohio redistricting process begins Sept. 13 with tight deadline

The redistricting battle continues to drag on as the state board charged with drawing new legislative district maps will meet Sept. 13. They'd better work fast: The Ohio secretary of state says the whole thing needs to be wrapped up in nine days.

The ballot language for the abortion rights amendment approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio Ballot Board has been challenged in a lawsuit by a reproductive rights group. Among the issues is the use of the term "unborn child" instead of the medical term "fetus."

We'll be talking about those stories on Friday's "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable," along with efforts to stem the rising tide of crime in Cleveland, a push for school bus safety and a new COVID variant in Lorain County.

Plus, people in Madison felt some rumbling underground this week as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Lake County. Meanwhile, Clevelanders will be hearing some rumbling over head this weekend as the Cleveland National Air Show, with the Thunderbirds, returns for Labor Day weekend.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Conor Morris, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV