Roughly $130 million is expected to be spent on the removal of the Gorge Dam

State and local agencies have been in the process of removing dams along the Cuyahoga River since the 1990s.

The dams were originally used to feed water into the lock system, produce hydroelectric power, and irrigate farmland. But many of those uses also led to more polluted waters and cut off residents from enjoying what the Cuyahoga River has to offer.

With a new source of funding secured for its removal, the Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls is the latest dam set to be removed. It’s expected to be fully demolished by some time in 2026.

Proponents of its removal say the dam coming down will improve water quality in that stretch of the river, as well as allowing more recreation activities, like kayaking and fishing.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the removal of the Gorge Dam with some of the parties involved. The Director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will be with us, as well as the Chief of Conservation for the Summit County Metro Parks.

Later in the program, we’ll launch a new installment of our “Sound of Us” community storytelling initiative. This latest series of stories, “Living on the Spectrum” focuses on individuals on the autism spectrum.

Finally, we’ll bring you another installment of our music podcast “Shuffle.” This week Amanda Rabinowitz sits down and talks with Canton area singer-songwriter Anya Van Rose.

GUESTS:

- Mike Johnson, Chief of Conservation, Summit County Metro Parks

- Anne Vogel, Director, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

- Kelly Krabill, Mutiple Media Journalist, Ideastream Public Media

- Justin Glanville, Senior Producer for Community Storytelling, Ideastream Public Media

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"