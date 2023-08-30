Businesses are paying less for new talent signaling end of the 'Great Resignation' era

It's been two years since the labor market was upended in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost 50 million employees left their jobs for better working conditions and in some cases, much better pay, as part of the so-called "Great Resignation."

But according to the U.S. Department of Labor, wage growth is slowing down. Nearly half of the 2,000 employers recently surveyed by ZipRecruiter said they had reduced pay for recent job openings. However, workers' wage expectations have hit record highs according to a recent Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

To start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk to local experts about these labor trends, and find out what's happening here in Northeast Ohio.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss what is driving misinformation around human trafficking in Ohio.

And, we'll air part of the next episode of Ideastream's true crime podcast, "Mary and Bill: An Ohio Cold Case."

-Bill Kosteas, Ph.D., Labor Economist & Dean, Graduate Studies, Cleveland State University

-Jill Turski, Regional Director, Robert Half

-Amy LaGesse, PATH & FOCUS on Runaways Project Manager, Human Trafficking & Social Justice Institute & Co-Chair, Northern Ohio REACH, University of Toledo

-Justin Glanville, Senior Producer, Ideastream Public Media

