WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Businesses are paying less for new talent signaling end of the 'Great Resignation' era

By Rachel Rood
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
While there are still many open jobs in the market, wage growth has slowed since the peak of the "Great Resignation."
Elena Berd
/
Shutterstock
While there are still many open jobs in the market, wage growth has slowed since the peak of the "Great Resignation."

It's been two years since the labor market was upended in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost 50 million employees left their jobs for better working conditions and in some cases, much better pay, as part of the so-called "Great Resignation."

But according to the U.S. Department of Labor, wage growth is slowing down. Nearly half of the 2,000 employers recently surveyed by ZipRecruiter said they had reduced pay for recent job openings. However, workers' wage expectations have hit record highs according to a recent Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

To start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk to local experts about these labor trends, and find out what's happening here in Northeast Ohio.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss what is driving misinformation around human trafficking in Ohio.

And, we'll air part of the next episode of Ideastream's true crime podcast, "Mary and Bill: An Ohio Cold Case."

Guests:
-Bill Kosteas, Ph.D., Labor Economist & Dean, Graduate Studies, Cleveland State University
-Jill Turski, Regional Director, Robert Half
-Amy LaGesse, PATH & FOCUS on Runaways Project Manager, Human Trafficking & Social Justice Institute & Co-Chair, Northern Ohio REACH, University of Toledo
-Justin Glanville, Senior Producer, Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
