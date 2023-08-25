Dozens of rural Ohio school districts arm teachers and staff members

Forty-six of Ohio’s school districts have opted to arm teachers or other personnel to bolster school security.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety released the list of districts this week. The names and number of personnel armed in each district is not public record.

The districts arming staff come from more rural areas of the state including districts in Portage, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Erie counties in our coverage area. The districts in Ohio’s largest cities decided against arming teachers.

We will discuss that topic on this week’s Reporters Roundtable.

We will also talk about a delayed start to the new school year for students in the Youngstown school district. Teachers there began a strike on Wednesday on what should have been the first day of school. Instead, teachers are on the picket line and students are beginning classes remotely today.

It is one of several labor issues impacting workers and families in Northeast Ohio.

Members of the Service Employees International Union have formally notified Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital of its plans to strike beginning on Labor Day. The union’s previous contract expired in April and ongoing talks have failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement.

The proposal to take the power to draw political district maps in Ohio out of politicians’ hands hit a snag this week. Attorney General Dave Yost rejected the petition summary language submitted by the group backing the measure. The group calling itself Citizens Not Politicians wants to create a 15-member citizen redistricting commission made up equally of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

The Ohio Ballot Board met late Thursday to create ballot language for the proposed abortion rights amendment and the recreational marijuana statute. Both will be voted on in November. The language is what voters will see on their ballot. The ballot board is majority Republican and Democrats say the language is biased and unfair.

Guests:

-Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV