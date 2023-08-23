Analysis looks at Ohio spending for private vouchers versus public schools

Earlier this summer the Ohio governor signed off on the state’s new budget. The budget lays out spending totaling $190 billion over the next two years.

The massive document goes heavy on education priorities including universal vouchers by expanding the eligibility for the EdChoice voucher program. The budget allows for the private school vouchers to be available for any family who wants them, but families making more than 450% of the poverty line would receive partial financial help.

The new budget also includes about $1.5 billion in new spending for public schools.

A new analysis of the voucher funding has raised questions about the amount per pupil voucher students receive versus some of their public-school counterparts.

We are going to talk about vouchers to start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in this hour, we'll turn our attention to our evolving podcast, “Mary and Bill: An Ohio Cold Case.”

Each Wednesday for the past five weeks we have been bringing you portions of the podcast, which focuses on a 1970 unsolved double murder near the Ohio State University campus. The victims: Mary Petry and Bill Sproat were killed in an off-campus apartment while Mary visited for a weekend. This week, Ideastream's Senior Producer Justin Glanville, who is producing the podcast, pieces together the final hours before the murders.

He catches up with a woman who shared the car ride to Columbus with Mary that fateful weekend.

Listen to the full episodes of "Mary and Bill: An Ohio Cold Case" here. You will also find the podcast on your podcast provider of choice.

If you have information to share about the case, you do that as well on the podcast show page. You can also look at documents and pictures from the case.

Guests:

-Steve Dyer, Former Chair, Primary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, Ohio House Education Committee

-Chad Aldis, Vice President for Ohio Policy, Thomas B. Fordham Institute

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Justin Glanville, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media, Podcast Producer & Host

