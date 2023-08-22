© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

"Dream Town" digs into the history of integration and academic achievement in Shaker Heights

By Jay Shah,
Drew Maziasz
Published August 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Cover of the book "Dream Town: Shaker Heights and The Quest For Racial Equity" by Laura Meckler
Penguin Random House
/
Penguin Random House
"Dream Town: Shaker Heights and The Quest For Racial Equity" examines the Northeast Ohio city and it's history of school integration.

Shaker Heights has been seen as a model for racial integration for decades. In the 1950s, the city made ground-breaking progress on housing integration, and beginning in the 70s made important moves to integrate schools.

A new book from Shaker Heights native Laura Meckler, who is also an Education Reporter for the Washington Post, looks at the history of racial integration in her hometown.

“Dream Town” also asks questions regarding academic achievement in Shaker Heights, particularly if the city has been so integrated for so long, why is there still an achievement gap between Black and white students?

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to Laura Meckler about “Dream Town.”

Also on the program, we’ll look at how the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 influenced the blues, rock and roll, and the Great Migration to the north.

GUESTS:
- Laura Meckler, Washington Post Education Reporter; Author, "Dream Town"
- Greg Harris, President and CEO, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
- Jeff Opperman, Global Freshwater Lead Scientist, World Wildlife Fund
- Steven Lewis, Curator of Music and Performing Arts, National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Sound of Ideas
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an associate producer for the "Sound of Ideas." A former WKSU news intern and freelance producer, she's a New Yorker at heart but making Ohio her home has been her best adventure so far.
See stories by Jay Shah
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content