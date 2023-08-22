"Dream Town" digs into the history of integration and academic achievement in Shaker Heights

Shaker Heights has been seen as a model for racial integration for decades. In the 1950s, the city made ground-breaking progress on housing integration, and beginning in the 70s made important moves to integrate schools.

A new book from Shaker Heights native Laura Meckler, who is also an Education Reporter for the Washington Post, looks at the history of racial integration in her hometown.

“Dream Town” also asks questions regarding academic achievement in Shaker Heights, particularly if the city has been so integrated for so long, why is there still an achievement gap between Black and white students?

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to Laura Meckler about “Dream Town.”

Also on the program, we’ll look at how the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 influenced the blues, rock and roll, and the Great Migration to the north.

GUESTS:

- Laura Meckler, Washington Post Education Reporter; Author, "Dream Town"

- Greg Harris, President and CEO, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

- Jeff Opperman, Global Freshwater Lead Scientist, World Wildlife Fund

- Steven Lewis, Curator of Music and Performing Arts, National Museum of African American History and Culture

