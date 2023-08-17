New initiative, Cleveland Thrives, aims to move the needle on major social issues

Cleveland Thrives is a new initiative headed by the Cleveland Leadership Center and its vast alumni of local community leaders. A kickoff event was held last week at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where these alumni gathered to talk about five different areas that have been impacting residents for decades including: economic mobility, food security, gun violence, healthy neighborhoods, and safe and affordable housing.

The goal of Cleveland Thrives is to drive progress in each of these five areas. And to see real impact in these areas within the next five years, leading into the Cleveland Leadership Center's 50th anniversary.

It's an initiative we've seen before, most recently with the Cleveland Rising Summit that was held in October 2019.

We'll start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" by digging into this new effort, how it aims to show results, and talk a little bit with some of the alumni who work every day in these issues they want to move the needle on.

Later this hour, we'll hear a conversation with Krayzie Bone, Cleveland Native and part of Bones Thug-n-Harmony about their recent honor in the city, and the history of hip hop as it recently turned 50.

And, we'll hear the next installment of our music podcast, Shuffle.

Guests:

-Marianne Crosley, President & CEO, Cleveland Leadership Center

-Dr. Amy Acton, former Director, Ohio Department of Health

-Dr. Edward Barksdale, Division Chief, Pediatric Surgery, UH Cleveland Medical Center; Surgeon-in-Chief, UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

-Michael Jeans, President & CEO, Growth Opps

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Krayzie Bone, Rapper

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host of Shuffle and All Things Considered, Ideastream Public Media

-Elliott Carter, Singer

-Fritz Dannemiller, Bassist

-Luke Konopka, Drummer

-Evans Cox, Guitarist