A closer look at Ohio's proposed constitutional amendment on abortion

Last week, Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected State Issue 1, which would have raised the voter threshold to pass constitutional amendments.

That vote means that a proposed abortion rights constitutional amendment that has made it on the November ballot would pass if it receives a 50% plus one vote majority.

What exactly is in the proposed amendment? And what does it not include?

Currently abortion is legal in Ohio up to the point of viability, which is generally accepted as between 22 to 24 weeks gestation.

It is still legal in part because another law, Ohio's so-called "Heartbeat Bill," which prevents abortions after around six weeks, is currently on hold while a Hamilton County Judge responds to a lawsuit filed by Ohio abortion clinics. The Ohio Supreme Court took up the case when the state contested a lower court's ruling to keep the case in Hamilton County. The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments on September 27.

To start Tuesday's show, we're going to spend some time learning more about the amendment by talking to a statehouse reporter and a legal expert, and we'll also learn what happened in Michigan when a very similar amendment passed last year.

Later in this hour, we'll talk about a teacher shortage facing many districts across the state.

Guests:

-Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau Reporter, Ohio Public Radio

-Madelyn Grant, Criminal Defense Attorney, Friedman Menashe Nemecek & Long

-Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent with Michigan Public Radio Network

-Monica Kiskadden, High school teacher, Coach & Teachers Union Spokesperson, Southeast Local Schools

-Tracy Radich, Fourth Grade Teacher and First VP, Cleveland Teachers Union, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

-Andrew McRae, Chief Academic Officer, Breakthrough Schools

-Scott DiMauro, President, Ohio Education Association