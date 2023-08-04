Weekend offers final days of early in-person voting for Ohio’s State Issue 1

We are in the final days of early voting before Tuesday’s special election that will decide State Issue 1. The issue will make it harder to amend the state constitution. Issue 1 will do primarily three things: raise the threshold to pass future constitutional amendments to 60% voter approval; harden the petition requirements requiring signatures be gathered in all 88 counties; and eliminate the cure period or the days allowed to meet the requirements if the first attempt falls short.

You can vote early and in -person at your election board this weekend. Boards will hold voting hours between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 and 5p.m. on Sunday. There are no early in-person voting hours on Monday as there have been in previous elections. That was one of the changes made in the elections overhaul bill signed into law this year.

Early voters who are using mail-in applications must have their ballots postmarked by August 7.

Polls on Election Day, August 8, will be open from 6:30 a.m. 7:30 p.m.

A lawsuit filed last week asks the Ohio Supreme Cout to remove the proposed abortion rights amendment from the November ballot. A Cincinnati attorney filed the suit last week on behalf of two Republicans. The suit contends the amendment does not list the state laws that would be changed if it passed.

The Cuyahoga County jail saga isn't close to its final chapter after county council this week voted against executive Chris Ronayne's plan to purchase land in Garfield Heights for a jail campus and said his plan to pay for it with a sales tax extension won't fly unless it's voted on by the public. That doesn't mean the Garfield Heights land is off the table, but wrangling continues over a project that has dragged on for years while the current jail remains inadequate, ruled inhumane in a U.S. Marshal's report five years ago.

Cleveland’s rising rate of violence and city leaders’ plans to address it were the focus of a council Safety Committee hearing this week. City council member Mike Polensek chairs the committee. He said he and other members have received many complaints from residents this summer about the increasing violence. Some city residents say they are afraid to leave their homes. The city is facing a shortfall of nearly 200 police officers.

We will discuss these stories and other headlines from the week on the Reporters’ Roundtable.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV