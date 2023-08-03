Social and political issues are dividing congregations across the country

More than 6,000 United Methodist Church congregations across the United States are disaffiliating from the national church because of disagreements over issues involving the LGBTQ+ community.

Back in 2019, the UMC upheld a ban on ordaining LGBTQ+ clergy or officiating or hosting same-sex marriages. But since then, a number of more progressive churches have ordained LGBTQ+ clergy despite the ban.

The split among these churches is the latest in divisions among congregations over social and political issues.

Recently, leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention ousted five churches because they allowed women to serve as pastors.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss how social and political issues are impacting congregants, and how some faith leaders in the region will move forward.

Then, the new Barbie movie has seen enormous popularity. We’ll discuss the intersection of representation and the Barbie franchise, by talking to the director of a documentary that explores the history of Black Barbie.

GUESTS:

- Rev. Andy Call, Lead Pastor, Church of the Saviour, United Methodist Church

- Justine Howe, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Religious Studies; Director of the Program of Women's and Gender Studies, Case Western Reserve University

- Pastor Jelani Pinnock, Worship Pastor, Grace Church

-Lagueria Davis, Director, “Black Barbie”

-Amirah Saafir, Ph.D., Developmental Psychologist & Asst. Professor, California State University, Fullerton

-Silk Allen, Stylist

-Kayla Red, International Studies Student, Case Western Reserve University & Intern, “Sound of Ideas”