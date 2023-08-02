Podcast focuses renewed attention on unsolved murder of Aliza Sherman

In March of 2013, Aliza Sherman, a Cleveland Clinic in-vitro fertilization nurse and mother of four died after being stabbed outside her divorce attorney’s office in Downtown Cleveland. Sherman was in final preparations for a divorce hearing.

What those basic facts of the case cannot convey is the loss that has been endured by Sherman’s family and friends. Their drive for justice is as strong as ever.

10 years later the case remains unsolved, but not forgotten.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation or BCI is investigating, and the case is the subject of a new podcast from the Cleveland Jewish News: “Aliza: Her Story at 10 Years.”

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll begin the hour talking about the case and the new podcast as well as the ongoing quest for justice in Aliza’s memory.

Later in this hour, we’ll turn our attention to the 1970 unsolved murders of Mary Petry and Bill Sproat. Ideastream's Justin Glanville is chronicling the case in the new podcast: "Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case."

Last week, we introduced the podcast and the connection it has to Justin's family. Justin's father, Philip Glanville, knew Bill Sproat and was one of the first people to find the bodies at the off-campus Columbus apartment where the pair was killed.

Detectives are still looking into the case. This week, Justin talks to Bill Sproat's sister, and he visits the house where the murders happened.

Guests:

-Amanda Koehn, Podcast Producer & Editor, Lifestyle Editor, Cleveland Jewish News

-Sara Shookman, Career Journalist, Podcast Co-Host

-Jennifer Sherman, Aliza's Daughter

-Justin Glanville, Podcast Host & Producer

-Pat Sproat Loeliger, Bill Sproat's Sister

-Rachel Mayfield, Property Manager

