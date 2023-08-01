© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Kent State University co-hosts global peace conference in Rwanda

By Kayla Red,
Rachel Rood
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
photo of Kent State
Kent State University
The arch at Kent State University.

Earlier this month, students, educators and policymakers from Northeast Ohio traveled to Kigali, Rwanda to discuss how to foster long-lasting peace in a three-day global peace conference sponsored by Kent State University, the University of Rwanda, and a nonprofit dedicated to ending genocide called the Aegis Trust.

The conference being in Rwanda allowed attendees to learn more about the peace-building efforts of the Rwandan people, following the country’s 1994 genocide against the Tutsi tribe, where more than 1 million people died.

Many of Kent State’s faculty and students participated in panels, workshops and shared their research to delegates from dozens of countries, and we’ll hear from two of the organizers from Kent State University on Thursday's "Sound of Ideas."

Guests:
-Amanda Johnson, Ph.D. Director, Center for International and Intercultural Education, Kent State University
-R. Neil Cooper, Ph.D., Director, School of Peace and Conflict Studies, Kent State University

Kayla Red
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
