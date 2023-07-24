Shaker Heights native Wesley Lowery's new book looks at rise of racial violence in the country

Some see the uptick of racially-charged violence over the past five years and the presidential election of Donald Trump as a direct response to the election of Barack Obama as the nation's first Black president.

That racial clash continues to play out today over cancel culture, media representation, and diversity equity and inclusion efforts on college campuses.

But Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist and author Wesley Lowery chronicles a long history of violence against Black and brown individuals as being part of the American story in his new book, "American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress."

The book argues that what some might call "backlash" at a certain moment has always been with us, is intrinsically woven into American history, and emerges any time the make up of this country shifts.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," Shaker Heights native Wesley Lowery will discuss his new book and the current national landscape.

GUESTS:

- Wesley Lowery, Author and Journalist, "American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress "

