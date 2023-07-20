Comprehensive property survey of Cleveland illustrates areas in need of repair

The City of Cleveland and the Western Reserve Land Conservancy recently released the findings of a months-long survey of every property in Cleveland.

A team of 30 surveyors walked more than 1,400 miles and took notes about more than 162,000 properties. The notes included a letter grade, from A to F, as well as notes about chipping paint, cracked bricks, broken windows, and rotting wood. The surveyors also documented vacant lots across the city as well as noting the tree canopy.

The city and the Land Conservancy aim to use the survey to help address community needs everything from tearing down decrepit structures, to fixing broken sidewalks.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll learn more about the findings in the survey and discuss next steps.

Also on the program, we’ll look at the real estate market across Northeast Ohio. A real estate agent as well as a reporter will join us to discuss inventory throughout the region, and whether those wanting to purchase a home can expect to see prices fall anytime soon.

GUESTS:

-Sally Martin-O'Toole, Building and Housing Director, City of Cleveland

-Isaac Rob, Vice President of Planning, Research and Urban Projects

-Eileen McKenna, Real Estate Agent, Howard Hannah

-Michelle Jarboe, Enterprise Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

