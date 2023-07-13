© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
Akron Public Schools board approves new building in Kenmore neighborhood

By Rachel Rood
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Akron Public Schools headquarters in Downtown Akron.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Akron Public Schools headquarters in Downtown Akron.

Monday, the Akron Board of Education voted to build a $61 million new facility in Kenmore, a neighborhood that has seen half a dozen school buildings close over more than a decade.

That vote means North Hill, a neighborhood with a high population of students from immigrant families, will be delayed in getting a new high school. Some teachers say the existing building has become an unsafe environment.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about these latest decisions by the board and how it impacts Akron students and their families with Ideastream's education reporter Conor Morris.

Then, we'll learn about a new biography called, "President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier" about how the Northeast Ohio native tried to unify Washington and the nation during a very divided time.

And, we’ll hear another installment of our Shuffle music podcast.

Guests:
- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- C.W. Gooyear, Author, "President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier"
- Drew Maziasz, Producer, Ideastream Public Media
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"
- Austin Walkin’ Cane, Singer-songwriter

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
