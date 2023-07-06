Two controversial bills that could impact the LGBTQ+ community are moving through the Ohio Statehouse

Two weeks ago, Ohio House Republicans passed two controversial bills aimed at LGBTQ youth and their families.

One is House Bill 8, also called the "Parents' Bill of Rights," which requires districts to share health information about students with their parents, including sharing if any student identifies as transgender, gender diverse or non-binary. It also requires schools to give parents a heads up before teaching "sexuality content."

The other is House Bill 68, which would ban gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for trans youth under 18-years-old, and would prevent trans athletes from participating on women's sports teams.

The bills, which are now headed to the Ohio Senate, are two of more than 500 bills focused on the LGBTQ community introduced in statehouses across the country this year, with 74 being enacted into law so far.

Nationally, LGBTQ rights were impacted by the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refused to create websites for same-sex couples out of religious objections.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the impact this decision, and bills if passed, could have on the LGBTQ community in Ohio.

Later in this hour, we'll hear about the newest book from local author Vivien Chien. Plus, we learn how the pandemic led one first-time grandparent to a creative project inspired by the alphabet.

Guests:

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

- Maria Bruno, Public Policy Director, Equality Ohio

- Vivien Chien, Author, "Misfortune Cookie"

- Drew Maziasz, Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Kathy Ewing, Author, "A Grandmother's ABC Book"

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

