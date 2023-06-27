© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

City of Akron and activists continue to grapple with Jayland Walker shooting one year later

A photo of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last year by Akron police officers.
A photo of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last year by Akron police officers.

June 27 marks the one year anniversary since Akron police fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, after a foot and high-speed car chase.

According to a state investigation, Walker shot a gun during the chase, but was unarmed when he was shot 46 times by police officers.

One year later, some of the calls for police reform and oversight have been realized.

In the months following the shooting, the Citizens' Police Oversight Board was established. Akron voters also voted in the mayoral primary, establishing Shammas Malik as the presumptive next mayor of the city.

On Tuesday's ”Sound of Ideas,” we'll look back at what has changed in Akron since Walker’s death, and dig into the new federal lawsuit the Walker family has filed against the city of Akron.

Also in the program, we'll share the latest story in our "Sound of Us" series. This week's story features 91-year-old Jennie Bochar and her Ukrainian Catholic upbringing.

Guests:
- Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Abigail Bottar, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Jennie Bochar, “Sound of Us” participant

