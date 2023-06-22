Dozens of bridges across Ohio are scheduled to be replaced, repaired or demolished
There are dozens of bridges across Ohio that are scheduled to be replaced, repaired, or demolished. This includes the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati, which will be replaced at a cost in the billions.
Thursday, on the program we discuss bridge infrastructure needs across the state with the Press Secretary from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Then we pivot to a local series of events planned for Cleveland History Days. Several of the highlighted events this year include bridges across the city of Cleveland. One of those is the Detroit-Superior Bridge, which has a lower level previously used for subway cars, and will open to the public for two days. The other is the Sideaway Bridge on the city's east side. That bridge was a flashpoint for racial unrest in the mid-20th century.
Finally, we preview Larchmere PorchFest. That festival is featuring 30 musicians this year, performing on various porches throughout the neighborhood. We'll talk to one of the organizers, a business owner in Larchmere, and one of the performers.
GUESTS:
- Matt Bruning, Press Secretary, Ohio Department of Transportation
- Tom Yablonsky, Co-Founder, Cleveland History Days
- Angie Lowrie, Director, Cleveland History Center
- Dawn Arrington, President and Organizer, Larchmere PorchFest
- Mikey Silas, Musician, Apostle Jones
- Susan Rozman, Owner and Buyer, Fiddlehead Gallery