WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The Sound of Ideas

Report finds systemic problems in Cleveland’s 9-1-1 dispatch system

By Rachel Rood
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
American policeman and police car in the background
ALDECA studio
/
Shutterstock
American policeman and police car in the background

Last September, when neighbors heard troubling noises, including yelling, screaming, and glass breaking at the home of 38-year-old Carly Capek on Cleveland’s Westside, several calls were placed to 9-1-1, hoping police would intervene.

But by the time police arrived, it was too late. Capek had been murdered.

A Cleveland Police internal investigation was launched following her death, and nine months later, the findings raised systemic issues with the 9-1-1 dispatch system. One issue included how communication breakdown can happen from the incoming calls to 9-1-1 to the responding police officers.

We’ll start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking to Ideastream’s criminal justice reporter Matt Richmond, who has been following this case.

Later in this hour, we’ll talk to the Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin about plans to develop Geauga Lake. And, we’ll end with a preview of Tri-C’s annual JazzFest.

Guests:
-Matt Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Ann Womer Benjamin, Mayor, City of Aurora
-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Terri Pontremoli, Director, Tri-C JazzFest

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood