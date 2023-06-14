© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

MetroHealth's new early pregnancy loss support group aims to help grieving families

By Rachel Rood,
Drew Maziasz
Published June 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
metrohealth.jpg
MetroHealth System
/
MetroHealth System
MetroHealth hospital in Cleveland.

Seeing two lines on a pregnancy test can be such a joyous moment for people hoping to be parents. But then days or weeks later, they can face tremendous heartbreak and grief if that pregnancy ends in a miscarriage.

Many suffer in silence, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, who said she felt "lost and alone" after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago. She came forward about her experience after writing her memoir, Becoming, in 2018, hoping to end the stigma surrounding early pregnancy loss.

She said, "I felt like I failed because I didn't know how common miscarriages were because we don't talk about them."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimate more than a quarter of all pregnancies end in miscarriage - which is defined as a loss of pregnancy in the first 20 weeks.

The MetroHealth System is hoping to help families who are processing this grief with a new Early Pregnancy Loss Support Group, in partnership with the nonprofit, Cornerstone of Hope. We'll talk about this new resource with experts from MetroHealth and Cornerstone of Hope on Thursday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in this hour, we'll learn about a new series of forums at the City Club of Cleveland focusing on issues in the Muslim community. And, we'll hear the latest episode of our "Shuffle" music podcast.

GUESTS:
- Kelley Gallagher, Nurse manager, Labor and Delivery, MetroHealth
- Dorsena Koonce, Media Relations Specialist, MetroHealth
- Julia Eliifritt, Education Director, Cornerstone of Hope
- Fareed Saddiq, Founder, “Saddiq Forum on the Muslim World”
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, “Shuffle"
- Cindy Barber, Owner, The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content