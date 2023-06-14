Cleveland safety leaders discuss their plan to confront rising crime this summer

Safety for Cleveland neighborhoods is top of mind for city leaders as the prime summertime season begins. The city is already dealing with an increase in violent crimes including homicides and robberies involving firearms.

Last month, Cleveland leaders unveiled a mix of strategies to focus on safety this summer from technology to social services addressing neighborhood needs to free recreational and educational-based programs to give children safe activities this summer. But while announcing the multi-faceted approach, the city made clear that residents are crucial to helping boost safety efforts. They encouraged neighbors to contact police or their community leaders if they see or hear anything that could impact safety.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

Later in this hour, we often like to joke that if you don’t like the weather in Northeast Ohio just wait five minutes and it will change. But recently our weather has been stuck in a dry pattern.

For three weeks, there was no rain in Northeast Ohio. Akron-Canton broke a consecutive day rainless record that had been on the books since 1905. Cleveland also broke its rainless record that had stood since 1963. Overall, the state is experiencing its seventh driest year on record. It finally rained last weekend on Sunday ending the dry stretch, but the amount received varied widely. Currently about 62% of Ohio is listed in a moderate drought.

We'll end the show with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR's "Pop Culture Happy Hour." She has a new book out this week called "Wannabe." It's about how pop culture has shaped, and been shaped by, everything from Stevie Wonder to the Zooey Deschanel sitcom "New Girl."

Guests:

-Justin Bibb, Mayor, City of Cleveland

-Wayne Drummond, Chief, Cleveland Division of Police

-Nick Greenawalt, Senior Service Hydrologist, NWS Cleveland

-Ty Higgins, Sr. Director of Communication, Ohio Farm Bureau

-Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Aisha Harris, Co-Host, "Pop Culture Happy Hour," Author, "Wannabe"

