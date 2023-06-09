Smoke from Canada wildfires, dry conditions create poor air quality for Ohio

It has been dry and at times brutally hot over the last few weeks. That’s created perfect fire conditions in parts of eastern Canada and currently hundreds of fires are burning out of control there. Smoke from those fires is reaching Ohio and creating poor air quality. The conditions are especially dangerous for certain groups including the elderly, children and those with breathing difficulties such as asthma. Health officials recommend people, especially those most at risk for complications limit their time outdoors.

The Ohio Senate unveiled its $85.7 billion budget proposal this week. The Senate version of the two-year operating budget focuses heavily on education. It expands the state’s voucher program and strips the Ohio State School Board of most of its power. The budget reduces the number of state tax brackets from four to two and expands the back-to-school tax holiday from two days to two full weeks. It also sets aside $15 million for the August special election on the amendment threshold. Senate President Matt Huffman says the budget takes an innovative approach to funding.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb laid out his plans for a post-pandemic downtown. The city wants to re-envision itself as a place for recreational and residential activity. The change in focus is required because so many workers who used to come downtown no longer do so because of work from home changes created by the pandemic. Bibb’s vision relies on creating walkable city neighborhoods connected to downtown and a safe and accessible waterfront.

Women voters drove the outcome of the May primary for Akron mayor. New post-election polling data showed that women made up 65-percent of the coalition that backed Shammas Malik, pushing the first-time councilman to be the next presumptive mayor of Akron. There is no declared challenger for Malik in the November general election.

Guests:

-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Haley BeMiller, Political Reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

