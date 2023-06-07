Akron organizations focus on mental health to help navigate traumatic grief

Losing a loved one and navigating grief is difficult for anyone. When death unexpectedly takes someone from us, a child before a parent for instance or a loss due to violence, the trauma combined with grief can be overwhelming.

The stress from a traumatic stress can impact a person’s entire life: emotionally, physically and socially.

Akron’s Black community has been navigating enormous grief and tragedy over the last three years from higher pandemic deaths, to a spike in gun violence to the police-shooting death of Jayland Walker last year. Cultural and societal barriers, however, still exist and make it more difficult to get help to those who need it most.

The conversation on Wednesday's “Sound of Ideas” will touch on traumatic topics including suicide which some listeners may find distressing.

Later in this hour, we'll bring you the latest episode of our new podcast, “Living for We.” It explores the livability issues raised by a 2020 Bloomberg CityLab article on a study that found Cleveland ranked last for Black women. This week, we hear from two women who have broken barriers in their lives and careers. Those achievements, although separated by decades, came with the added expectations and scrutiny of being the "first" to hold a pivotal role. Their achievements also raise the question why in 2023, there are still so many barriers yet to be broken by Black women.

Guests:

-Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Eric King, Counselor, Mental and Emotional Wellness Centers of Ohio

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Podcast Executive Producer and Host, Ideastream Public Media

-Arnell Hendricks, Cleveland resident

-Airica Steed, Ed.D., President and CEO, The MetroHealth System

-Angela Neal-Barnett, Ph.D., Psychologist

