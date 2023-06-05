© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Many Ohio residents bracing for higher electric bills this month

By Drew Maziasz
Published June 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Electrical power line towers are seen in Los Angeles in August. Overdue power bills have mushroomed during the pandemic as job losses mounted and power consumption soared.
Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images
Ohio residents will see increased electricity bills just in time for summer.

Summer is almost here, and just in time for temperatures to go up, the cost of energy is also on the rise.

The war in Ukraine, increasing global demand, and supply chain disruptions are all impacting the price of energy generation.

For many Northeast Ohio energy users, the price of a kilowatt-hour, the measure that determines your electric bill, will nearly double, and the impact will be seen on June electric bills.

But not all electricity users are dealing with such a drastic increase.

Customers in Ohio have the ability to shop for their electrical supplier, and some have opted into different programs to save some money.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss the rise in prices, and we'll dig into the process of how to shop for providers.

Plus, for decades, there has been discussion of a highway interchange to be built on I-71 near Strongsville and Brunswick in order to alleviate traffic congestion.

Recently, that proposal has been moving more towards a reality, but not everyone is in support of the plan.

We'll hear thoughts from an elected official in Brunswick about the proposal.

Finally, we’ll get a peak behind the scenes of NPR’s beloved “Tiny Desk” contest with the creator, as well as one of this year's judges.

GUESTS:
- Kathiann Kowalski, Freelance Energy News Reporter
- Nicholas Hanek, Vice Mayor and Council President, the City of Brunswick
- Bob Boilen, Creator and Producer, The Tiny Desk Concert Series
- Bobby Carter, Judge and Producer, The Tiny Desk Concert Series

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
