Long-time Ideastream host Rick Jackson steps away from the microphone

By Drew Maziasz
Published June 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
Sound of Ideas host Rick Jackson in Studio 4 of the Ideacenter
Matt Crow
/
Ideastream Public Media
Rick Jackson during his last week hosting the "Sound of Ideas" program, as he prepares to retire.

After 45 years in broadcasting, with 20 of that being here at Ideastream, and nearly 20,000 interviews, Senior Host and Producer Rick Jackson stepped away from the microphone on Thursday.

He's staying around Cleveland and you may hear him from time to time on our air. Rick's done just about every job here at Ideastream, except maybe cleaning snow off the transmitter dish, though he'd do it if it needed to be done.

He's hosted "Morning Edition,” the "Sound of Ideas" Monday through Thursday show, the Friday "Reporter's Roundtable," the TV show "Ideas" and later "Ideas Sunday” as well as "NewsDepth", a show that's watched by thousands of children across the state of Ohio.

In this segment of the “Sound of Ideas,” we get to hear directly from Rick, as he reflects on decades behind the camera and microphone.

GUESTS:
- Rick Jackson, Senior Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media
- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz