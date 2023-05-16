Navigating the health risks of COVID-19 in the endemic era

After a long three years filled with lockdowns, mask mandates, social distancing, remote learning and a surge of anxiety, the federal public health emergency put in place in March 2020 by then-President Donald Trump expired last week.

According to the government, COVID-19 is now an endemic, rather than a pandemic, which means it's a disease that is still around, but is not causing significant disruption to our daily lives.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1000 people are still dying of the disease in the U.S. each week.

So how should people navigate this new phase of the disease, that is still a big risk to vulnerable populations, including the elderly, those with chronic health conditions and immunocompromised people?

We'll talk to a Cleveland Clinic doctor about the next phase of COVID-19 on Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in this hour, we'll learn about Case Western Reserve University law students working to keep residents of Cleveland's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood in their homes.

Then, we'll meet Cleveland author Justin A. Reynolds, who began his love for writing through the Ohio contest, Power of the Pen, and is in town to address student competitors this week.

Guests:

-Raed Dweik, MD, Pulmonologist, Cleveland Clinic

-Matthew Rossman, Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University

-Debbie Wilber, Associate Director & Research Associate, National Initiative on Mixed-Income Communities, Case Western Reserve University

-Rebecca Kimmelfield, Law student, Case Western Reserve University

-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Justin A. Reynolds, Author