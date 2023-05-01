Legendary Cleveland coach leads on the football field and in the classroom

Ted Ginn Sr. has been a Cleveland leader for more than 45 years, shaping the lives of Cleveland’s youth for generations both on the football field and in the classroom.

Last December, Coach Ginn and his Glenville High School Tarblooders brought home the championship trophy for Division IV. The Tarblooders go into the history books as the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state title. The city celebrated the history-making victory and perfect season with a parade.

Last month, Ginn joined Ideastream Public Media Executive Editor Mike McIntyre in conversation at The City Club of Cleveland.

Coach Ginn talked about perseverance and what comes next for the Tarblooders. Ginn also discussed his legacy outside of football. He is the founder and executive director of Ginn Academy, the first all-male public high school in the City of Cleveland.

We bring you the in-depth conversation from the City Club event during today’s show.

Guests:

- Ted Ginn Sr., Coach, Glenville High School, Executive Director, Ginn Academy

