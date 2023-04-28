State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate after House passage

The Ohio House passed its version of the budget this week. The $88 billion, two-year spending plan passed with bi-partisan support, but not without some in-fighting between Republican factions.

The budget offers a number of proposals including a tax cut for middle income Ohioans and boosting the base salary for some public teachers. Neither party got all of what it wanted. The budget now moves on to the Ohio Senate, were President Matt Huffman already is talking about the changes that are likely coming. The budget must be completed and signed by June 30.

Akron’s fledgling civilian police oversight board will eventually take on the work of reviewing the Akron Police Department’s internal investigation of the Jayland Walker shooting. A special grand jury declined to indict the eight officers involved last week. The police department is now reviewing whether any internal policies or procedures were violated when the officers fired on Walker following a car and foot chase.

The demonstrations and aftermath of the grand jury decision came as Akron voters make up their minds in the Democratic primary for mayor. A new poll of likely voters commissioned by the Akron Beacon Journal, Ideastream Public Media and the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron this week found essentially a three-way tie between Shammas Malik, Tara Moseley and Marco Sommerville. Malik and Mosely sit on Akron City Council. Sommerville is a current deputy mayor. The poll found that undecided voters could still make a difference in the outcome.

The Ohio House is moving towards a vote on whether to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60%. But first, are divided over the number of votes needed to pass it. A three-fifths majority is required. Normally in the 99-seat chamber that means 60 votes. But two seats are vacant, so some lawmakers says only 59 votes are required. That one vote difference could be crucial. Republicans want to get the issue on a special August election ballot, despite the potential low turnout and high cost. If passed by Ohio voters at the ballot box, the measure would be in place for an expected amendment vote enshrining reproductive rights in November.

Vendors at Cleveland’s West Side Market says it is crunch time for the city to make improvements at the iconic site. This week, the last of the Market’s freight elevators went out, leaving vendors without the ability to move product from delivery trucks to their stalls. The indoor/outdoor building that houses the West Side Market is more than a century old and the elevators going out is the latest example of infrastructure needs. Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed investing $20 million of the city’s final round of American Rescue Plan dollars in the market as it transitions to nonprofit leadership. But not everyone on city council is on board.

Guests:

- Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

