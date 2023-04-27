Trauma-informed practices aim to aid journalists covering tough situations

Experts across a variety of disciplines are using a practice called “trauma-informed care” to interact with their subjects, patients, and the population in general.

Approaching something from a “trauma-informed” position can be difficult, as it can vary depending on what field you’re working in.

It’s a practice that’s being used in healthcare and education, and even recently in the field of journalism.

Just think of how reporters are tasked with covering tragedies like school shootings, police brutality, and natural disasters.

And even the wide-spread trauma of the coronavirus pandemic is something all of us need to deal with.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas” we’ll learn about how journalists are using “trauma-informed” practices to report on stories. We’ll also discuss how all of us can use best practices to interact with others in our lives who are dealing with trauma.

Later in the program, we’ll look back at the ban on supersonic travel put into place by the Federal Aviation Administration 50 years ago this week.

Two scientists from NASA will join us and discuss if there’s any future for supersonic travel, and if the technology used could be incorporated into other forms of travel.

GUESTS:

- Rachel Dissell, Special Projects Editor for Signal Cleveland and The Marshall Project

- Gretchen Hoak, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Journalism, Kent State University

- Tamara Cherry, Founder of Pickup Communications and Author, "The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News"

- Ray Castner, X-59 Propulsion Lead, NASA Glenn Research Center

- John Wolter, Research Aerospace Engineer, NASA Glenn Research Center

