The Sound of Ideas

Trauma-informed practices aim to aid journalists covering tough situations

By Jay Shah,
Rachel RoodDrew Maziasz
Published April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A collection of cameras on the ground next a line of candles, lit for a vigil.
Nelson Antoine
/
Shutterstock
Photojournalists light candles during a vigil after a video journalist get killed while covering a protest in Rio de Janeiro.

Experts across a variety of disciplines are using a practice called “trauma-informed care” to interact with their subjects, patients, and the population in general.

Approaching something from a “trauma-informed” position can be difficult, as it can vary depending on what field you’re working in.

It’s a practice that’s being used in healthcare and education, and even recently in the field of journalism.

Just think of how reporters are tasked with covering tragedies like school shootings, police brutality, and natural disasters.

And even the wide-spread trauma of the coronavirus pandemic is something all of us need to deal with.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas” we’ll learn about how journalists are using “trauma-informed” practices to report on stories. We’ll also discuss how all of us can use best practices to interact with others in our lives who are dealing with trauma.

Later in the program, we’ll look back at the ban on supersonic travel put into place by the Federal Aviation Administration 50 years ago this week.

Two scientists from NASA will join us and discuss if there’s any future for supersonic travel, and if the technology used could be incorporated into other forms of travel.

GUESTS:
- Rachel Dissell, Special Projects Editor for Signal Cleveland and The Marshall Project
- Gretchen Hoak, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Journalism, Kent State University
- Tamara Cherry, Founder of Pickup Communications and Author, "The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News"
- Ray Castner, X-59 Propulsion Lead, NASA Glenn Research Center
- John Wolter, Research Aerospace Engineer, NASA Glenn Research Center

The Sound of Ideas Traumapolice violenceJournalismNASANASA Glenn
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a broadcast journalist finishing her Master of Arts degree at Kent State University. She joined WKSU as a news intern in 2020 and now works as a freelance producer for Ideastream Public Media’s daily local news headlines.
See stories by Jay Shah
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
