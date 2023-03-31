New York grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump

We begin Friday's "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable" with a developing story that has implications for voters nationwide. A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday in a case involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels. It is the first ever criminal case against a former president. We will discuss what the indictment means for Trump and his 2024 campaign with Dr. Tom Sutton of Baldwin Wallace University.

Closer to home, a drag queen brunch and story hour will go on this weekend in Geauga County despite requests from law enforcement that organizers cancel. The Community Church of Chesterland is hosting a drag story hour tomorrow and is partnering with a Chardon restaurant for a drag brunch. The planned events have drawn backlash and threats, including an attempted arson at the church. Law enforcement agencies in Geauga County asked organizers to cancel because of a concern for potential violence. Protesters and counter-protesters are expected. The church said in statement that rather than ask them to hide, law enforcement should ask hate groups to stay home.

Some Republicans in the Ohio House may try to force a vote on a resolution to make it harder to pass state constitutional amendments. Representative Derek Merrin, who lost out on the speaker’s job to Jason Stephens, says he believes he can garner the support needed to go around Stephens who has signaled he is not in favor of moving quickly on the issue. The goal is to get the issue before voters in time for an August special election. The vote to raise the approval threshold for constitutional amendments from a simple majority plus one vote to 60% would make it much harder for an abortion rights amendment to pass. The coalition behind that amendment drive is aiming for a November ballot vote.

As Norfolk Southern cleans up the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio businesses will be first in line for the work. Attorney General Dave Yost worked out an agreement with the rail company and announced it Wednesday. A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in the village on Feb. 3.

Two fishermen caught cheating in a Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament pleaded guilty in court Monday as their trial was set to begin. Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky face sentencing in May. The two were caught last September when weights were found inside fish they had caught. The top prize in the tournament was awarded based on the weight of the fish caught.

Guests:

Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

