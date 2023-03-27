Area colleges launch Northeast Ohio Public Universities Research Alliance to amplify research projects

Institutions of higher learning often compete against each other, not only on the basketball court or football field, but sometimes as they seek out funding for research from federal and state organizations.

They also compete to attract students and for funding dollars after a student graduates.

Last weekend, administrators from several of the public universities across the region assembled to embark on a new joint venture called The Northeast Ohio Public Universities Research Alliance.

The schools involved are Cleveland State University, Kent State University, Northeast Ohio Medical University, University of Akron and Youngstown State University. They all met on Friday to launch the endeavor and discuss how their collaboration could better serve the region.

What does serving the region look like? Those involved discussed aspects like workforce development and job training, research projects across various schools, as well as attracting more top talent to the region.

We start Monday's “Sound of Ideas” by discussing the Northeast Ohio Public Universities Research Alliance, also known as NEO-PURA.

Later in this program, we’ll celebrate 20 years of the Erie Chinese Journal with Ying Pu. She’s the woman credited as the paper’s founder, reporter, publisher and delivery driver.

Finally, local writer Adele Bertei spoke with Ideastream’s Amanda Rabinowitz about the release of her latest book, "Twist: An American Girl" ahead of the author's appearance at Heights Art Monday evening.

Adele Bertei in conversation with Amanda Rabinowitz at Heights Arts.

GUESTS

- Douglas Delahanty, Vice President for Research and Sponsored Programs, Kent State University

- Bill Koeher, Chief Executive Officer, Team NEO

- Ying Pu, Founder, Publisher and Reporter, The Erie Chinese Journal

- Adele Bertei, Musician and Author, "Twist: An American Girl"

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

