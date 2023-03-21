Meet Concord Township Trustee Morgan McIntosh in our 'Get to NEO a Leader' series

It's almost been one year since the "Sound of Ideas" started our "Get to NEO a Leader" series where we talk to mayors and city managers in communities large and small, about the places they lead. We started the series shortly after Ideastream Public Media expanded its news coverage to 22 counties last March. Our station now reaches an area covering about three million people stretching across Northeast Ohio, from Ashtabula and Trumbull in the east, to Erie and Huron in the west. The coverage area includes urban counties like Lorain, Lake, and Cuyahoga and more rural southern counties like Holmes, Stark and Tuscarawas.

That means there are a lot of communities many of us know very little about. The aim is for this series to connect and inform all of us living across the region.

In the last year, we've spoken to leaders in Summit, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Stark, Mahoning, Geauga, and Medina counties. That's a lot of leaders, and a lot of counties, but there's more to go.

Next up, we add a leader from a new county to the list. We head to Lake County to talk to Morgan McIntosh, the chairperson of the board of trustees of Concord Township.

Also in this hour, we'll look forward to the Cleveland International Film Festival which kicks off Wednesday at Playhouse Square.

And later in this hour, we'll highlight one of the films featured in the festival. The documentary, Nurse Unseen, dives into the experience of Filipino American nurses during the pandemic. The documentary is making its world premiere at the Cleveland International Film Festival on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the KeyBank State Theater.

Guests:

-Morgan R. McIntosh, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Concord Township

-Mallory Martin, Artistic Director, Cleveland International Film Festival

-Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor, Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media

-Michele Josue, Director, “Nurses Unseen”

-Maricar Gomez, President-Elect, Philippine Nurses Association of Ohio