Lawyer and activist Anita Hill brings her mission of gender equity to Cleveland this week

In 1991, millions of Americans were glued to their TV sets as lawyer Anita Hill gave explosive testimony accusing Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during her time as his legal advisor.

More than 30 years later, that testimony has helped shape Hill's mission to fight for better workplace environments and bridge the gap of gender inequalities.

In an interview with CBS News, Hill said that since her testimony, the ongoing fight against gender-based violence "has been evolving," although she thought that by now "it would be over."

That fight for equality and justice has led to the writing of three books. Hill's most recent book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence,” came out 2021.

Anita Hill will be in Cleveland this Wednesday at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, speaking at an event hosted by Case Western Reserve University.

On Monday’s “Sound of Ideas”, we’ll have a conversation with Anita Hill ahead of her appearance.

Later in this hour, we’ll discuss a new series of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic involving LSD, and the long path psychedelics have taken towards legitimacy in the past several decades.

Doctors are aiming to treat depression and anxiety with the drug in a first-of-its-kind trial in Ohio.

GUESTS:

- Anita Hill, Lawyer, activist and author, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence”

- Brian Barnett, MD, Psychiatrist and co-Director of the Treatment Resistant Depression Clinic, The Cleveland Clinic

- Deepak Sarma, PhD, Inaugural Distinguished Scholar in the Public Humanities; Professor of bio-ethics and religious studies, Case Western Reserve University

