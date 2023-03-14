© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Recently-settled lawsuit accuses ex-Cleveland police commander of retaliation and dishonesty

By Rachel Rood
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Cleveland police headquarters sign outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
Nick Castele
/
Ideastream Public Media

Last month, the city of Cleveland agreed to pay a settlement of $2.5 million in a lawsuit filed by a former police supervisor who accused a high-ranking Cleveland police official and a fellow supervisor of lying to get him fired.

The settlement agreement includes paying $1.1 million to former Lt. Paul Baeppler, and $1.4 million to his legal team. The city also agreed to promote Baeppler from lieutenant to captain. He has since retired from the department.

Baeppler agreed to drop the lawsuit he filed in 2018 against former Fourth District Commandor Brandon Kutz, and former Lieutenant Jason DeFranco.

The agreement states that no one admitted to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

To parse through more of this lawsuit and what it means for the culture of the Cleveland Police Department, we'll start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking to Ideastream's criminal justice reporter, Matt Richmond.

Also part of this hour, we'll talk to a New York Times reporter and Shaker Heights native about the achievement gap in her hometown suburb, and what she learned from talking to many Black families who have decided to leave.

Later in the show, we'll talk to author Regina Brett and The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian about a new traveling wigs salon that aims to help cancer patients.

Guests:
-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Debra Kamin, Journalist, The New York Times & Shaker Heights native
-Regina Brett, Author & Cleveland Jewish News Columnist
-Michele Seyranian, CEO, The Gathering Place Cleveland

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Cleveland Police Departmentcriminal justiceShaker HeightsCancer
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Related Content