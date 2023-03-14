Recently-settled lawsuit accuses ex-Cleveland police commander of retaliation and dishonesty

Last month, the city of Cleveland agreed to pay a settlement of $2.5 million in a lawsuit filed by a former police supervisor who accused a high-ranking Cleveland police official and a fellow supervisor of lying to get him fired.

The settlement agreement includes paying $1.1 million to former Lt. Paul Baeppler, and $1.4 million to his legal team. The city also agreed to promote Baeppler from lieutenant to captain. He has since retired from the department.

Baeppler agreed to drop the lawsuit he filed in 2018 against former Fourth District Commandor Brandon Kutz, and former Lieutenant Jason DeFranco.

The agreement states that no one admitted to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

To parse through more of this lawsuit and what it means for the culture of the Cleveland Police Department, we'll start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" by talking to Ideastream's criminal justice reporter, Matt Richmond.

Also part of this hour, we'll talk to a New York Times reporter and Shaker Heights native about the achievement gap in her hometown suburb, and what she learned from talking to many Black families who have decided to leave.

Later in the show, we'll talk to author Regina Brett and The Gathering Place CEO Michele Seyranian about a new traveling wigs salon that aims to help cancer patients.

Guests:

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Debra Kamin, Journalist, The New York Times & Shaker Heights native

-Regina Brett, Author & Cleveland Jewish News Columnist

-Michele Seyranian, CEO, The Gathering Place Cleveland

