The Sound of Ideas

CDC warns of increasing drug-resistant Shigella infections

By Rachel Rood
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Rod-shaped bacteria Shigella which cause food-borne infection shigellosis or dysentery

Most people have heard of the bacteria E. coli, which can spread through contaminated food and water, sometimes causing a nasty stomach bug.

Now imagine a version of E. coli that is extremely transmissible, and is resistant to antibiotics, and you've got the new strains of the bacteria Shigella, which the Centers for Disease Control recently called out in a public health alert.

To start Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk about why public health experts are concerned about the increase in Shigella, and we'll learn about the growing health risks of so-called "superbugs."

Joining for this conversation is an infectious disease specialist from the Cleveland Clinic.

Later this hour, we'll get an update on the corruption trial against ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, as closing arguments were heard Tuesday and the jury begins deliberation.

Guests:
-Dr. Kristin Englund, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, Cleveland Clinic
-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio

Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
