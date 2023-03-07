© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Orange Village Mayor Kathy Mulcahy discusses her tenure

By Leigh Barr
Published March 7, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST
Get to NEO a Leader square graphic

In 2022, Ideastream Public Media expanded news coverage to 22 counties, reaching from Ashtabula and Trumbull in the east, to Erie and Huron in the west. They include urban counties like Lorain, and Cuyahoga, to more rural counties like Holmes, and Tuscarawas.

The area covers three million people, so to better understand the communities that make up our listening area, we started a series on the Sound of Ideas that essentially introduces us to each other. It's called "Get to N-E-O a Leader" and we talk to mayors and city managers about the places they lead.

Today we hear from Mayor Kathy Mulcahy of Orange Village, on the eastern edge of Cuyahoga County. The area has about 3,400 residents, and is home to a lot more business than you might think. It hostsng the Pinecrest retail development, many hotels and restaurants along I-271, and some of the newer health care centers in that corridor.

Guests:
-Kathy Mulcahy, Mayor, Orange Village

The Sound of Ideas Get to NEO a Leader
