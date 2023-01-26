© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

New company from Case Western Reserve University helps medical students learn anatomy through holographic imagery

By Rachel Rood,
Drew Maziasz
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
HoloLens Tech.jpg
Case Western Reserve University
/
Case Western Reserve University
A user engaging with a HoloAnatomy virtual reality simulation

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll look at the region's entrepreneurial landscape, and what it's like starting a company from scratch in Northeast Ohio.

One new startup, called Illumis, was recently developed out of Case Western Reserve University's School of Medicine.

The university developed pioneering HoloAnatomy software that helps teach students about human anatomy, without the cadavers, by using holographic imagery. Illumis aims to bring this mixed reality learning technique to students around the world.

The software is already used by hundreds of medical students at Case Western, and is licensed to more that 18 other institutions.

We'll start by talking about the development of this idea, and what the future holds for holo-technology

Also on the program, another episode of our music podcast Shuffle.

GUESTS:
- Douglas Guth, Freelance Writer and Reporter
- Mark Griswold, Ph.D., Professor, School of Medicine & Faculty Director, Interactive Commons, Case Western Reserve University
- Susanne Wish-Baratz, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Anatomy, Case Western Reserve University
- Mark Day, CEO, Illumis
- Chayla Hope, Musician
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host of "All Things Considered" and Shuffle

The Sound of Ideas Medical technology entrepreneurship Case Western Reserve University
