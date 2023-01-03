The best books to read in 2023, according to Northeast Ohio literary experts

Have you made your New Year's resolution yet? You may have decide to walk more, or spend more time outside, or cut down on those sweets, or screen time. Each year, the "Sound of Ideas" team resolves to read more.

This hour, we've invited some local literary experts and bibliophiles to come on and give us their favorites book recommendations to try in 2023.

We've asked the panel to come to the table with all sorts of books from fiction, to nonfiction, to poetry, to children's books, to books that make you laugh, cry or just make you think.

We'll talk about the local literary scene, and we'll discuss how to get kids off of their phones, and into a good book.

Guest List:

-Karen Long, Manager, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

-Christina Labib, Librarian, Akron-Summit County Public Library

-Rhonda Crowder, Journalist, Literacy Advocate

-Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland

The Sound of Ideas New Year's Book Recommendations List

From our panelists:

