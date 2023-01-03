The best books to read in 2023, according to Northeast Ohio literary experts
Have you made your New Year's resolution yet? You may have decide to walk more, or spend more time outside, or cut down on those sweets, or screen time. Each year, the "Sound of Ideas" team resolves to read more.
This hour, we've invited some local literary experts and bibliophiles to come on and give us their favorites book recommendations to try in 2023.
We've asked the panel to come to the table with all sorts of books from fiction, to nonfiction, to poetry, to children's books, to books that make you laugh, cry or just make you think.
We'll talk about the local literary scene, and we'll discuss how to get kids off of their phones, and into a good book.
Guest List:
-Karen Long, Manager, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards
-Christina Labib, Librarian, Akron-Summit County Public Library
-Rhonda Crowder, Journalist, Literacy Advocate
-Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland
The Sound of Ideas New Year's Book Recommendations List
From our panelists:
Karen Long, Manager, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards
- “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan (fiction)
- Ed Yong’s “An Immense World” (nonfiction)
- “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (fiction)
- “The Consequences” by Manuel Munoz (fiction short stories)
- “The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World” by Jonathan Freeland (nonfiction)
Christine Labib, Librarian, Akron-Summit County Public Library
- Wake: The Hidden History of Women-led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall (adult graphic nonfiction)
- Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (adult nonfiction)
- Recitatif by Toni Morrison (adult short story)
- Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover (adult fiction)
- Ain't Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds & Jason Griffin (teen fiction)
- My Cat Looks Like My Dad by Thao Lam (children's picture book)
Rhonda Crowder, Journalist, Literacy Advocate
- There's No Plan B For Your A Game: Be the best in the world at what you do by Bo Eason (nonfiction)
- How to Get Sh*t Done: Why women need to stop doing everything so they can achieve anything by Erin Falconer (nonfiction)
- Anti-Time Management: Reclaim your time and revolutionize your results with the Power of Time Tipping by Richie Norton (nonfiction)
- The Color of Law: A forgotten history of how our government segregated America by Richard Rothstein (nonfiction)
- Black Women Will Save the World by April Ryan (nonfiction)
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama (nonfiction)
Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland
- Lost & Found by Kathryn Schulz (Shaker Heights native, nonfiction)
- Inciting Joy by Ross Gay (Youngstown native, nonfiction)
- The Women Could Flyby Megan Giddings (fiction novel)
- Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock by Jenny Odell (nonfiction coming out in March 2023)