Solar power growing in popularity in Ohio

As we celebrate the holiday season, the Sound of Ideas team is taking time away. We will return after the New Year. Over the next few days, we will be bringing you shows and segments from the past year that we think are worth another listen.

Today we bring you a program from April that looked at the intricacies of solar power.

Energy prices are predicted to be substantially higher as we head into the winter months. And the cost of fossil-fuel generated heating sources has led environmental advocates to make a push toward investment in renewable energy sources. Along with the policy push, costs of manufacturing both wind turbines, and solar cells, have dropped over time.

And just last week, the City of Cleveland had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its first low- to moderate-income solar installation through a grant funded, community-driven city program. That was in the city’s Buckeye Shaker neighborhood.

This show idea stemmed from a listener suggestion. Your suggestions are always welcome, send those to soi@ideastream.org.

Guests:

- Tristan Rader, Ohio Program Director, Solar United Neighbors

- Miranda Leppla, Director, Environmental Law Clinic, Case Western Reserve University

- Tom Bullock, Executive Director, Citizens Utility Board of Ohio

- Kwame Botchway, Urban Development and Sustainability Consultant